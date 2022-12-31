December 31, 2022 10:17 am | Updated 10:17 am IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Four persons died in a major fire accident at a crackers godown in Mohanur, Namakkal. The toll might increase, say police. EPFO’s circular is silent on giving opportunity to those pensioners who couldn’t exercise the option due to the rule on the cut off date, even though the Supreme Court specifically talks of giving an opportunity to such pensioners. Bird arrivals in Vedanthangal are lesser than normal this time of the year. Potential reason could be reduced water level in Madurantakam lake, which is the primary feeding area of birds coming to Vedanthangal, say officials. There are still some open stormwater drains in the city that need to be covered soon as occupy road space. Civil Supplies CID registered 9,243 cases and 67,229 quintals of Public Distribution Scheme rice and 14,558 liters of Public Distribution Scheme Kerosene have been seized during this year. The State has received a normal rainfall this Northeast monsoon. Though there may be spillover of the monsoon in January, IMD considers December 31 as the official end of monsoon. While several districts have managed to touch their average rainfall, some districts like Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam have fallen short of their monsoon quota. The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest has received around 200 entries so far.