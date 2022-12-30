Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

December 30, 2022 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on Dec 30, 2022

PMK to hold its general council meeting today. Members of the CPI-M to stage demonstration at Vellanur in Pudukottai district demanding action against those who mixed faeces in the overhead water tank supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidar families of Vengavayal village. Chief Minister to inaugurate virtually the model fire station in Coimbatore. Minister for Minorities Welfare inspects Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation camp in Namakkal. Union MoS for Railways Darshana Jardosh assures LG Tamilisai Soundararajan of expediting Puducherry-Cuddalore link. The Chennai city police intensifies its vehicle checking across several places at midnight. Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.

