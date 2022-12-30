- PMK to hold its general council meeting today.
- Members of the CPI-M to stage demonstration at Vellanur in Pudukottai district demanding action against those who mixed faeces in the overhead water tank supplying drinking water to Adi Dravidar families of Vengavayal village.
- Chief Minister to inaugurate virtually the model fire station in Coimbatore.
- Minister for Minorities Welfare inspects Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation camp in Namakkal.
- Union MoS for Railways Darshana Jardosh assures LG Tamilisai Soundararajan of expediting Puducherry-Cuddalore link.
- The Chennai city police intensifies its vehicle checking across several places at midnight.
Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT