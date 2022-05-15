Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

The Hindu Bureau May 15, 2022 09:14 IST

A youth taming a bull at Jallikattu at Soriparaipatti near Natham. File | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

DMK workshop for office bearers on Dravidian Model of development. A. Raja participates in Coimbatore. Boulders roll down in a deep quarry, six feared trapped near Tirunelveli. Ivory pendants found at Vembakottai archeological excavation site. Rain lashes in Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai districts with key towns like Vaniyambadi, Arcot, Walajah, Arani and Chengam received heavy rains since Saturday night. Jallikattu to be held at Kovilpatti Kurumpur, Ammankurichi and Ponnampatti villages in Pudukottai district. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



