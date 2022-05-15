Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today
- DMK workshop for office bearers on Dravidian Model of development. A. Raja participates in Coimbatore.
- Boulders roll down in a deep quarry, six feared trapped near Tirunelveli.
- Ivory pendants found at Vembakottai archeological excavation site.
- Rain lashes in Ranipet, Tirupatur and Tiruvannamalai districts with key towns like Vaniyambadi, Arcot, Walajah, Arani and Chengam received heavy rains since Saturday night.
- Jallikattu to be held at Kovilpatti Kurumpur, Ammankurichi and Ponnampatti villages in Pudukottai district.
