Here are the key news developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in Gandhigram Rural University convocation in Dindigul. Ilayaraja and Umayalpuram Sivaraman to receive honorary doctorates. Governor R.N. Ravi and CM Stalin are also participating in the event.
- Low pressure over Bay of Brngal brings heavy rains to Chennai and northern districts. Holiday declared for educational institutions in many districts.
- Heavy rains disrupts normal life in Chennai. 100 places inundated, says Corporation. A subway is closed.
- A woman from Irula comunity has become the first woman to join MBBS from her community in the Nilgiris.
- CM Stalin to inaugurate energisation of 50,000 free farm connections in Karur .