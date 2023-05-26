May 26, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:32 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

Income Tax officials carry out searches on the premises of T.N. Electricity and Excise Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur and other places. HC Madurai Bench issues a set of directions to be followed during the conduct of “Adal Padal” programmes. Kodai Vizha and Flower Show begins from today. TN Minister I. Periyasamy to inaugurate at 11 a.m. in Kodaikanal. Valparai summer festival to be inaugurated. Tamil Nadu Governor T.N. Ravi to participate in a programme for FPOs at TNAU. DGP C. Sylendra Babu to inaugurate four new police stations in Coimbatore. Russian Consul general Oleg Adeev interacts with members of the Indian chamber of commerce and industry in Coimbatore Senior PWD engineers association in Tiruchi to hold a meeting on irrigation projects and prospects in the State. Police to strengthen intelligence gathering and enhance surveillance in wake of Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy, which claimed 14 lives. Pondy Chief Minister N. Rangasamy likely to attend new Parliament complex launch.

