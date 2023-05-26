Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:
- Income Tax officials carry out searches on the premises of T.N. Electricity and Excise Minister V. Senthilbalaji in Karur and other places.
- HC Madurai Bench issues a set of directions to be followed during the conduct of “Adal Padal” programmes.
- Kodai Vizha and Flower Show begins from today. TN Minister I. Periyasamy to inaugurate at 11 a.m. in Kodaikanal.
- Valparai summer festival to be inaugurated.
- Tamil Nadu Governor T.N. Ravi to participate in a programme for FPOs at TNAU.
- DGP C. Sylendra Babu to inaugurate four new police stations in Coimbatore.
- Russian Consul general Oleg Adeev interacts with members of the Indian chamber of commerce and industry in Coimbatore
- Senior PWD engineers association in Tiruchi to hold a meeting on irrigation projects and prospects in the State.
- Police to strengthen intelligence gathering and enhance surveillance in wake of Marakkanam spurious liquor tragedy, which claimed 14 lives.
- Pondy Chief Minister N. Rangasamy likely to attend new Parliament complex launch.
