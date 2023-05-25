May 25, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Peace talks today with devotees who had called for an agitation next week in protest against the delay in renovation of the more than 1000-year-old Manampadi temple near Kumbakonam. Students of ESIC Medical College to protest after 30 of their faculty are transferred. Over 1 lakh applicants submit their certificates for counselling under The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023. Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to hold meeting with officials of all govt departments at the Pudukottai Collectorate. Jallikattu festival to be held at Sevuganpatti village in Pudukottai district. Regional Transport officials in Tiruchi launch a special drive to check the safety aspects of school vehicles. Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha to inspect the conditions of school buses in Madurai. A total of 1.3 lakh applications were recieved for over 80,000 seats under the RTE act in Tamil Nadu. Ten new bridges to come up in Kanniyakumari district during this fiscal on an outlay of ₹21 crore. Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, to conduct an outreach programme in Coimbatore. Salem The District Industries Centre invites applications from interested and eligible SC/ST entrepreneurs to start new enterprises and expand existing enterprises under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme