Here are the important developments from Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Peace talks today with devotees who had called for an agitation next week in protest against the delay in renovation of the more than 1000-year-old Manampadi temple near Kumbakonam.
- Students of ESIC Medical College to protest after 30 of their faculty are transferred.
- Over 1 lakh applicants submit their certificates for counselling under The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2023.
- Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to hold meeting with officials of all govt departments at the Pudukottai Collectorate.
- Jallikattu festival to be held at Sevuganpatti village in Pudukottai district.
- Regional Transport officials in Tiruchi launch a special drive to check the safety aspects of school vehicles.
- Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha to inspect the conditions of school buses in Madurai.
- A total of 1.3 lakh applications were recieved for over 80,000 seats under the RTE act in Tamil Nadu.
- Ten new bridges to come up in Kanniyakumari district during this fiscal on an outlay of ₹21 crore.
- Controller of Defence Accounts, Chennai, to conduct an outreach programme in Coimbatore.
- Salem The District Industries Centre invites applications from interested and eligible SC/ST entrepreneurs to start new enterprises and expand existing enterprises under the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme
