- A synchronised elephant population estimation study to begin in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Erode Forest Division today
- Heavy rains in the Nilgiris bring respite to water shortage in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
- Due to rain in catchment areas, inflow at Bhavanisagar dam increased to over 6,000 cusecs
- Widespread pre-monsoon showers soak Kanniyakumari district; fishermen abstain from fishing in 3 districts
- A woman from Coimbatore lost ₹28.5 lakh in an online investment scam
- GCC to distribute smart watches to toppers of SSLC and plus two examination today
- Tambaram corpn launches website for pet owners to register the pets for licences
- Marina Police arrested three including a woman for allegedly stealing expensive mobiles from a locked car belonging to a Telangana family
- Admissions to BSc (Nursing) for 2024-25 to be based on entrance test in Pondy
- Officials seize bundles of banned joined crackers in Sivakasi
