Low pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, off North TN coast As many as 1 lakh students expected to uploaded their certificates on the TNEA website indicating their willingnes to participate in single window counselling for engineering courses offered by affiliated colleges of Anna University Savukku Shankar to be produced before the Principal Special Court for Essential Commodities and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act Cases in Madurai in connection with the ganja case registered by the Theni district police. Human-elephant conflict situation expected to decrease in Coimbatore Forest Division as all the seven ranges received moderate to heavy rains in the past one week. Two stray panthers caged at Vembaiahpuram and Anavankudiyiruppu near Papansam in Tirunelveli district As many as 1 lakh students expected to uploaded their certificates on the TNEA website indicating their willingnes to participate in single window counselling for engineering courses offered by affiliated colleges of Anna University The city police has suspended two policemen- one conducted vehicle check independently and another received money from public on the pretext of investment in mutual fund. After the work was suspended for several months, Chennai Metro Rail has finally resumed the construction between Sholinganallur and Siruseri for the phase II project. Head Constable suspended in Vellore for quarrel with woman SI in an inebriated state

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

