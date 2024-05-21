Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to meet in New Delhi. Cauvery Farmers Association, led by P. R.Pandian, to burn copies of the minutes of recent CWMA meeting in protest against its decision to refer to the CWC the Karnataka proposal to build a reservoir across Cauvery at Mekedatu Madras High Court to hold a special sitting today against proposed construction of a five storey building for the High Court next to the heritage building of old Madras Law College. SC judge MM Sundresh is slated to lay the foundation stone for it tomorrow. Great Chennai Corporation and MTC officials to meet today to take a decision on shifting Broadway bus terminus to Island grounds. Bharathidasan Institute of Management, a premier B School, begins construction of its second campus on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway as it plans to offer new courses and enhance intake. A 75- year-old Chennai woman lost nearly Rs.one crore to cyber fraudsters.. She was forced to transfer the money on the pretext of an enquiry. The fraudsters used CBI and a fake order of Supreme Court to threaten her. Mahila court judge in Coimbatore, who has been handling ongoing trial of the Pollachi sexual assault case, transferred back to Coimbatore from Salem. Farming community in Western region express reservations against the Elephant Corridor plan. Due to the sudden increase of fever cases in Madurai, a fever ward has been opened at GRH. Puducherry CM Rangasamy to participate in Anti Terrorism Day. Puducherry Lt. Governor C.P. Radkakrishnan to pull the rope of chariot procession of Thirukameswar temple in Puducherry.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

