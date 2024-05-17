Rain continues in Kanniyakumari district; all departments put on alert as district administration anticipates heavy downpour over weekend 61st Flower Show and Kodai Vizha begins today, inauguration at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal. Greater chennai corporation to audit illegal flex banners in city after an incident in Mumbai which involved the death of 14 Bharathiar University restores pre-Covid academic schedule in terms of teaching-learning days and conduct of semester exams Erode Collector hold meeting on removal of seemai karuvelam trees in the district Riding on capacity expansion, a slew of power purchase deals and record production volumes of coal and lignite and power, the NLCIL has posted a 31% jump in net profit in the fiscal closing on March 31 Residents and activists want blankets of water hyacinth covering water bodies in and around city, particularly red hills reservoir, to be cleared

