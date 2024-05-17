- Rain continues in Kanniyakumari district; all departments put on alert as district administration anticipates heavy downpour over weekend
- 61st Flower Show and Kodai Vizha begins today, inauguration at Bryant Park in Kodaikanal.
- Greater chennai corporation to audit illegal flex banners in city after an incident in Mumbai which involved the death of 14
- Bharathiar University restores pre-Covid academic schedule in terms of teaching-learning days and conduct of semester exams
- Erode Collector hold meeting on removal of seemai karuvelam trees in the district
- Riding on capacity expansion, a slew of power purchase deals and record production volumes of coal and lignite and power, the NLCIL has posted a 31% jump in net profit in the fiscal closing on March 31
- Residents and activists want blankets of water hyacinth covering water bodies in and around city, particularly red hills reservoir, to be cleared
