A cyclonic circulation will trigger rains of very heavy intensity over south TN on May 18 and 19. Widespread rains over TN may continue till May 21. With southwest monsoon expected to set in over Kerala by May 31, a report on its impact over TN Widespread pre-monsoon showers in Kanniyakumari district while no significant rainfall in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts No rain, but Orange alert keeps officials on toes in Theni district last night Tiruchi court to hear arguments on a petition seeking custody of Savukku Shankar by the Tiruchi rural police Aavin supply delayed in western suburbs of Chennai Avadi City Police arrested a key suspect who involved in the dacoity at a jewellery shop in Muthapudupet Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai to participate in a meeting with Namakkal district Congress office bearers on Thursday The Puducherry Transport Department to hold special camps to inspect buses owned by educational institutions Water for irrigation to be released for six days from Pilavakkal dam The Southern Railway has called for applications for posting facilitators for issuing tickets through ATVMs in railway stations in chennai division.

