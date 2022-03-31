JUST IN
- 3 mins Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today
- Tribal boy in Tamil Nadu leaves cattle rearing for pastures new
- Yechury urges Stalin to hold meeting of non-BJP Chief Ministers
- Pi Beam raises $1.7 million in a pre-series round
- Nine start-ups incubated in IIIT Sri City granted grants
- ED attaches property worth ₹7.54 crore of man accused in red sanders smuggling case
- Doctors at Apollo perform two heart valve procedures simultaneously
- Governor showers praise on PM’s ‘all-inclusive model’
- Pannur, Parandur shortlisted for second airport for Chennai
- PNB donates ₹25 lakh to Greater Chennai Corporation
- DMK secures all 15 zonal chairperson posts in Chennai; only one woman among the 15
- Displaying Ambedkar portrait in a bank without permission does not warrant removal from service: HC
- Toll to be revised at 26 plazas on NHAI roads
- BJP mulls organisational changes
- Three including juvenile held for abusing minor girl