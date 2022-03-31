Tamil Nadu

Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

CHENNAI,TAMIL NADU, 10/01/2020 : A view of Smart pole at in front of Ribbon building in chennai on Jnuary 10, 2020. Photo: B. Velankanni Raj / The Hindu

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Standing Committee Chairpersons to be elected today

2. Mahila Court in Tiruppur awards 20 years of imprisonment to a man who raped a minor girl in Udumalpet

3. DMK gives one post of zonal chairperson of Sivakasi Corporation to AIADMK Mayor candidate who had switched sides

4. Civic authorities in Kodaikanal have started imposing fines on tourists and shopkeepers using banned plastic bottles

5. Tension prevails at a church in Tiruppur that was sealed by the Revenue Department. The devotees had earlier allegedly broke the seal and entered the premises.

6. The Anamalai Tiger Reserve launches nature based wildlife learning experience for students.

7. Commodore Ashok Kumar Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, Coimbatore, received Vishisht Seva Medal in the investiture ceremony held at Southern Naval Command

8. Three fishermen, who had set sail from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu.

9. Jallikattu will be held at Meenampatti village in Pudukottai district.

10. Srirangam residents urge govt to initiate steps to resolve the long standing land ownership dispute between the temple administration and property owners.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2022 9:39:10 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/top-news-developments-in-tamil-nadu-on-march-31-2022/article65276855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY