Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 31, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today.

1. The Greater Chennai Corporation’s Standing Committee Chairpersons to be elected today

2. Mahila Court in Tiruppur awards 20 years of imprisonment to a man who raped a minor girl in Udumalpet

3. DMK gives one post of zonal chairperson of Sivakasi Corporation to AIADMK Mayor candidate who had switched sides

4. Civic authorities in Kodaikanal have started imposing fines on tourists and shopkeepers using banned plastic bottles

5. Tension prevails at a church in Tiruppur that was sealed by the Revenue Department. The devotees had earlier allegedly broke the seal and entered the premises.

6. The Anamalai Tiger Reserve launches nature based wildlife learning experience for students.

7. Commodore Ashok Kumar Rai, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani, Coimbatore, received Vishisht Seva Medal in the investiture ceremony held at Southern Naval Command

8. Three fishermen, who had set sail from Jagadapattinam in Pudukottai district arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu.

9. Jallikattu will be held at Meenampatti village in Pudukottai district.

10. Srirangam residents urge govt to initiate steps to resolve the long standing land ownership dispute between the temple administration and property owners.