Top news developments in Tamil Nadu on March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

1. LVM3-M3/OneWeb India-2 launch from the second launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.This is the second mission for M/s. Network Access Associates Limited, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) under a commercial agreement with M/s. NewSpace India Limited

2. Two more persons die in the fire cracker factory accident in Kancheepuram

3. The Nilgiris district police have begun plan to set up watch towers and increase security at major tourist locations as they prepare for the summer tourists season

4. ICAR scientists discover new species of Moray eel off Cuddalore coast

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tiruchi police booked a juvenile for his social media post that intends to create communal disturbances

6. Two day Vaigai Literary Festival begins today in Madurai

7. Accumulation of white foam, caused due to pollution, in the Uyyakondan canal near Kuzhumayi Temple, raises concern among the residents of Tiruchi

ADVERTISEMENT