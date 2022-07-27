Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 27, 2022

Police personnel outside a house during the search operation carried out by sleuths of the National Investigation Agency in Erode in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: M. Govarthan

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 27, 2022

1. In an operation that lasted for over five hours, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched a house at Manickampalayam in Erode city and picked up two youngsters for questioning on Tuesday night.

2. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will PIL petition seeking a direction to the authorities to collect and dispose of ‘ghost nets’ (fishing nets lost or abandoned at sea) from the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve

3 A 70-year-old man will get his doctorate degree in chemical engineering from Anna University

4 A manhunt has been launched b the police to nab a gang of six who hacked a history sheeter to death in Poonamallee, Chennai on Tuesday evening.

5. The Vellore Corporation to review the ongoing storm water drain work in its limits to complete the work before monsoon.