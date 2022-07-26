Tamil Nadu

Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Congress president K. S. Alagiri with Congress leaders and party cadres during a protest, against the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu BureauJuly 26, 2022 09:12 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 09:12 IST

1.TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to participate in Satyagraha protest in Chidambaram against ED’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi.

2. Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee to visit a few projects in Tirunelveli and hold review meeting.

3. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to conduct review meeting at Tiruppur.

4. iruchi Corporation council meeting to be held today.

