Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Tamil Nadu Congress president K. S. Alagiri with Congress leaders and party cadres during a protest, against the ED questioning Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

July 26, 2022 09:12 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 26, 2022

1.TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to participate in Satyagraha protest in Chidambaram against ED’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi. 2. Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee to visit a few projects in Tirunelveli and hold review meeting. 3. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to conduct review meeting at Tiruppur. Advertisement Advertisement 4. iruchi Corporation council meeting to be held today.

