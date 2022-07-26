Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

Top Tamil Nadu news developments todayJuly 26, 2022 09:12 IST
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 26, 2022
1.TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to participate in Satyagraha protest in Chidambaram against ED’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi.
2. Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee to visit a few projects in Tirunelveli and hold review meeting.
3. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to conduct review meeting at Tiruppur.
4. iruchi Corporation council meeting to be held today.
