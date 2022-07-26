Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on July 26, 2022
1.TNCC president K.S. Alagiri to participate in Satyagraha protest in Chidambaram against ED’s questioning of Sonia Gandhi.
2. Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee to visit a few projects in Tirunelveli and hold review meeting.
3. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to conduct review meeting at Tiruppur.
4. iruchi Corporation council meeting to be held today.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.