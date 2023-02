Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 25, 2023 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST

Here is a list of Tamil Nadu news developments on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to campaign in Erode today

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami will also campaign in Erode today, the last day for seeking votes.

Campaigning for the Erode (East) Assembly byelection to end at 6 p.m. today.

Chennai Corporation will be conducting a special drive against no/defective number plates on parked vehicles.

Update on police crackdown on Anbu Jothi Ashram, after the reported death of Congress leader’s brother. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.