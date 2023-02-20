Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 20, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Monday, February 20, 2023

A Sri Lankan Tamil reached Dhanushkodi islet in a boat on Saturday. He had gone to Namakkal to see his relatives and on return to Mandapam, he was quizzed by police. It is believed that his son is in Sri Lankan prisons, on charges of smuggling heroin and he too was wanted for possessing narcotics. Hence, he came to Tamil Nadu. Officials have begun a probe. Ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam to hold a meeting of his faction's functionaries in Chennai today. State Education Panel to meet with Madras University faculty and students. Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to campaign for Congress candidate in Erode. BJP State president K. Annamalai to continue his second day campaign in Erode today. Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani is addressing the media in Salem on Monday. TNCC SC cell to demonstrate against Dalit and Adivasi students' death by suicides at IIT and other central institutions. Jallikattu will be held at the Idayathur village in Pudukottai district. Esplanade Police, Chennai, arrested a youth for pledging fake jewellery to the tune of ₹22 lakh Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

