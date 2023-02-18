- President Droupadi Murmu to visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai today.
- President Draupadi Murmu to arrive the ‘Mahashivratri’ event at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore today.
- Erode (East) bypoll: About 321 postal ballots received so far by poll officials.
- Congress leader P. Chidambaram to campaign in Erode today.
- Heavy police are deployed in Kolathur block near Mettur to avert untoward incident following a person shot down by the Karnataka Forest Department.
- Fifteen hectares of mangroves planted in fishbone model at Pichavaram as part of Green TN Mission.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT