Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 18, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai today.

President Draupadi Murmu to arrive the ‘Mahashivratri’ event at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore today.

Erode (East) bypoll: About 321 postal ballots received so far by poll officials.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram to campaign in Erode today.

Heavy police are deployed in Kolathur block near Mettur to avert untoward incident following a person shot down by the Karnataka Forest Department.

Fifteen hectares of mangroves planted in fishbone model at Pichavaram as part of Green TN Mission.

