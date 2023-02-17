Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 17, 2023 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Friday, February 17, 2023.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to conclude his first phase of byelection campaign in Erode East today.

Andhra Pradesh Global Investors neet press meet at Chennai.

Health Minister to take part in a meeting with medical professionals and representatives of NGOs in Coimbatore.

Musiri police station in Tiruchi district bagged the best police station award in Tamil Nadu in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations 2022 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Coimbatore police instruct school managements to ensure that parents who come on two-wheelers to pick and drop students wear helmet.

Chennai Egmore police arrested a history professor of Nandanam Gov Arts College who allegedly came in guise of a beggar and attempted to murder his wife. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

