- AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to conclude his first phase of byelection campaign in Erode East today.
- Andhra Pradesh Global Investors neet press meet at Chennai.
- Health Minister to take part in a meeting with medical professionals and representatives of NGOs in Coimbatore.
- Musiri police station in Tiruchi district bagged the best police station award in Tamil Nadu in the Annual Ranking of Police Stations 2022 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Coimbatore police instruct school managements to ensure that parents who come on two-wheelers to pick and drop students wear helmet.
- Chennai Egmore police arrested a history professor of Nandanam Gov Arts College who allegedly came in guise of a beggar and attempted to murder his wife.
