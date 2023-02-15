Top Tamil Nadu news developments today

February 15, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Key news developments in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

NIA conducting searches at multiple locations in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and other places.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is visiting Salem on Wednesday. He will be conducting a review meeting with officials of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal in the evening.

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to begin his byelection campaign in Erode today evening.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will continue to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to fix minimum support price for fruits and vegetables.

100th birth anniversary of Sathyavani Muthu panel discussion by VCK today.

Industries delegation to call on Pondy CM to discuss budget.

