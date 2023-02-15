  • NIA conducting searches at multiple locations in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and other places.
  • Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is visiting Salem on Wednesday. He will be conducting a review meeting with officials of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal in the evening.
  • AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to begin his byelection campaign in Erode today evening.
  • The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will continue to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to fix minimum support price for fruits and vegetables.
  • 100th birth anniversary of Sathyavani Muthu panel discussion by VCK today.
  • Industries delegation to call on Pondy CM to discuss budget.