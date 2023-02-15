- NIA conducting searches at multiple locations in Coimbatore, Tiruchi and other places.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is visiting Salem on Wednesday. He will be conducting a review meeting with officials of Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal in the evening.
- AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to begin his byelection campaign in Erode today evening.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will continue to hear the PIL petition seeking a direction to the State to fix minimum support price for fruits and vegetables.
- 100th birth anniversary of Sathyavani Muthu panel discussion by VCK today.
- Industries delegation to call on Pondy CM to discuss budget.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
COMMents
SHARE