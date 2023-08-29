- The CCB of Chennai police files a case against city corporation deputy mayor Magesh Kumar and six others for taking over a quarry illegally. Case was registered based on a complaint from a senior citizen.
- The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to continue to hear the batch of petitions pertaining to the Ambasamudram custodial torture case.
- Study visit of the MPs for Standing Committee for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Madurai.
- Thengumarahada villagers welcome HC orders to expedite relocation, citing lack of basic amenities and lack of accessibility.
- Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to inspect SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district.
Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.
ADVERTISEMENT