August 29, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

The CCB of Chennai police files a case against city corporation deputy mayor Magesh Kumar and six others for taking over a quarry illegally. Case was registered based on a complaint from a senior citizen. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court to continue to hear the batch of petitions pertaining to the Ambasamudram custodial torture case. Study visit of the MPs for Standing Committee for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj in Madurai. Thengumarahada villagers welcome HC orders to expedite relocation, citing lack of basic amenities and lack of accessibility. Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to inspect SIPCOT Industrial Park at Eraiyur in Perambalur district.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

