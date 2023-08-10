August 10, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Enforcement Directorate freezes the property of V. Ashok Kumar, brother of Minister V. Senthilbalaji, at Chinna Andankoil in Karur Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin will unveil the logo for the upcoming Global Investors Meet in 2024 Armed gang trespass into house to hack Class 11 boy and his younger sister in Nanguneri following a quarrel with schoolmates With rains markedly absent this year, the Udhagamandalam and Coonoor municipalities are in a state of panic as water levels for drinking water plummet. Prison Department inaugurates first petrol retail outlet to be operated by the women convicts who are still serving their prison sentences Activists and farmers have urged the CM to write to PM Modi to withdraw the approval granted to GM Mustard. The approval has been given even after, all five independent scientists of the Supreme Court’s Technical Expert Committee unanimously recommended a ban on such crops in India The heritage structure Mint Clock Tower improvement project to be taken up under Namakku Naamae Thittam Chennai Corporation to formulate action plan for dog mediated rabies elimination in the city. Mayor launches Makkalai Thedi Mayor scheme in Thiruvottiyur to resolve civic issues in the zone.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

