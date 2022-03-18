Top news developments in Tamil Nadu today

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. File. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

March 18, 2022 09:05 IST

Key news developments from Tamil Nadu on March 18, 2022.

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today:

1. Kilpauk police in Chennai have arrested two key drug peddlers on charges of smuggling hashish oil worth around ₹1.5 crore from Nepal to Sri Lanka.

2. Autopsy of an elephant that was found dead in Coimbatore Forest Division to be carried out today.

3. Water released from Kamaraj Sagar Dam for wildlife in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

4. Tamil Nadu Finance Secretary to hold post-budget briefing at a news conference in Chennai in the afternoon.

5. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan will present the State Budget in the Assembly at 10 a.m.

6. Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation office bearers will hold a press meet in Tiruchi.

7. The Chennai City Traffic police have launched an exercise to remove abandoned/ unclaimed vehicles on the road sides .

8. School headmaster Joseph Jeyaseelan against whom HC Madurai Bench directed the police to register an FIR following complaints of sexual harassment, moves court seeking anticipatory bail.

9. CREDAI-sponsored three-day expo begins in Madurai city, to be inaugurated by Collector.

