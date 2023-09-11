September 11, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Seven women, returning from a tour, were killed in a freak mishap on the highway in Tirupattur early Monday morning.

Leaders and the general public pay homage at the memorial of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran marking his 66th death anniversary in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district.

Some parts of Tamil Nadu may continue to experience thunderstorm activity till September 16 due to wind instabilities.

Congress MLAs and MPs in TN to meet at Sathyamurthy Bhavan and discuss strategy for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

1000s of seats remain unallocated in engineering at the end of counselling signalling a trend that is catching up with medical education as well.

Flood monitoring officers in Chennai to review preparedness in all zones this week ahead of the deadline for SWD work September 15.

Erode Corporation asks residents to share photographs of people who dump garbage in open.

NHAI to construct trumpet interchange connecting ECR with CPRR at Poonjeri.

Puducherry Government to rope in services of retired hands for higher secondary classes in 16 subjects.

