- Seven women, returning from a tour, were killed in a freak mishap on the highway in Tirupattur early Monday morning.
- Leaders and the general public pay homage at the memorial of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran marking his 66th death anniversary in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district.
- Some parts of Tamil Nadu may continue to experience thunderstorm activity till September 16 due to wind instabilities.
- Congress MLAs and MPs in TN to meet at Sathyamurthy Bhavan and discuss strategy for Lok Sabha elections 2024.
- 1000s of seats remain unallocated in engineering at the end of counselling signalling a trend that is catching up with medical education as well.
- Flood monitoring officers in Chennai to review preparedness in all zones this week ahead of the deadline for SWD work September 15.
- Erode Corporation asks residents to share photographs of people who dump garbage in open.
- NHAI to construct trumpet interchange connecting ECR with CPRR at Poonjeri.
- Puducherry Government to rope in services of retired hands for higher secondary classes in 16 subjects.
