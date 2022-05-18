Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

The Hindu Bureau May 18, 2022 09:18 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

A view of Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, in Madurai. File | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders in the bail petition of Raghu Ganesh, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case. Two persons killed in road accidents in two different incidents in Tiruvallur. TWAD contractors Welfare Association go on agitation on Wednesday demanding settlement of bills amounting to nearly ₹360 crore and other demands, including decrease in workers’ salary. Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.



