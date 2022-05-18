Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders in the bail petition of Raghu Ganesh, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
- Two persons killed in road accidents in two different incidents in Tiruvallur.
- TWAD contractors Welfare Association go on agitation on Wednesday demanding settlement of bills amounting to nearly ₹360 crore and other demands, including decrease in workers’ salary.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.