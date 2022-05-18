  1. HC Madurai Bench to pronounce orders in the bail petition of Raghu Ganesh, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case.
  2. Two persons killed in road accidents in two different incidents in Tiruvallur.
  3. TWAD contractors Welfare Association go on agitation on Wednesday demanding settlement of bills amounting to nearly ₹360 crore and other demands, including decrease in workers’ salary.