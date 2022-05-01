Top news developments from Tamil Nadu todayMay 01, 2022 09:11 IST
Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today
- Forest department seizes country gun from home of a man believed to have been used to hunt Indian gaur.
- Coimbatore Corporation struggles to complete the 24x7 water distribution project in R.S. Puram even as Mayor is set to break ground for the project in Ganapathy.
- Four officers including Deputy SP of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) have been kept on a waiting list, following the alleged custodial death of a tribal man in Tiruvannamalai. The orders were given by IG of Police. The case has also been transferred to CBCID investigation
