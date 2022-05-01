Top news developments from Tamil Nadu today

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar. File | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

May 01, 2022 09:11 IST

Here are the key news developments in Tamil Nadu to watch out for today

Forest department seizes country gun from home of a man believed to have been used to hunt Indian gaur. Coimbatore Corporation struggles to complete the 24x7 water distribution project in R.S. Puram even as Mayor is set to break ground for the project in Ganapathy. Four officers including Deputy SP of Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) have been kept on a waiting list, following the alleged custodial death of a tribal man in Tiruvannamalai. The orders were given by IG of Police. The case has also been transferred to CBCID investigation Read more news on Tamil Nadu here.