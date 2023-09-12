September 12, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Chennai Corporation to launch wifi zones in public places in all zones of the city. HR & CE minister P. K. Sekarbabu said archaka trainees to get a year’s paid internship in temples. Presently, the duration of the archaka course is a year and it is likely to be increased. Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman to appear before Valasaravakkam Police for enquiry. Coimbatore district collector issues proceedings to hand over 558.87 acres of land that have already been acquired to AAI on lease basis for expansion works. CPI to stage protests condemning the anti-people policies of the BJP government. State labour minister inaugurates job fair in Nilgiris. Madurai MP to fund ₹22 lakh more for building a dining hall for students studying for competitive exams in the campus where he had earlier spent ₹30 lakh in Madurai city.

Read more news from Tamil Nadu here.

