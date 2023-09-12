- Chennai Corporation to launch wifi zones in public places in all zones of the city.
- HR & CE minister P. K. Sekarbabu said archaka trainees to get a year’s paid internship in temples. Presently, the duration of the archaka course is a year and it is likely to be increased.
- Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator Seeman to appear before Valasaravakkam Police for enquiry.
- Coimbatore district collector issues proceedings to hand over 558.87 acres of land that have already been acquired to AAI on lease basis for expansion works.
- CPI to stage protests condemning the anti-people policies of the BJP government.
- State labour minister inaugurates job fair in Nilgiris.
- Madurai MP to fund ₹22 lakh more for building a dining hall for students studying for competitive exams in the campus where he had earlier spent ₹30 lakh in Madurai city.
