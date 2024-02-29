February 29, 2024 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court willhear petitions pertaining to Keeladi archaeological excavations. Periyar University Registrar (full additional charge) K. Thangavel is set to retire on Thursday. Even though the government directed the vice chancellor to suspend the registrar twice, the VC has not taken action. Ebbanad, a remote settlement of dominant caste Badagas, whose insistence on not allowing TNSTC buses to operate to a village of oppressed caste residents has led to tensions in the area. Tholkappia poonga phase two work to be finalised today. GCC to focus on sewage outfalls from residential areas into Adyar creek. The Hindu’s ‘Book Rack’ donation drive to take place at a Government school in Coimbatore. A 70-year-old man was charred to death while burning weeds in a farm near Coimbatore. 51 automatic rain gauge stations to be set up in Villupuram. Drinking water scarcity resurfaces in Manaparai municipality. Tiruchi Railway Division collects over Rs. 7 crore through ticket collection drive at stations and onboard trains from ticket less travellers. Over 78,000 workers screened so far for hypertension and diabetes under workplace interventions in the State. Nearly 4,000 of them were newly diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes

