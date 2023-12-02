December 02, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Heavy rains set to begin in delta districts on Saturday, it is likely to spread to north coastal and interior districts by Sunday as weather system over the Bay gains strength. IMD has issued red alert for Tiruvallur district on Monday as the cyclone is likely to climb up further north and bring intense rains. Chennai Corporation’s focus is on providing early warnings, additional motors deployed, according to Commissioner. Tangedco Chief writes to Nuclear Power Corporation seeking reschedule of refueling activities at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Unit-1 and Unit-2 and ensure that they are available during peak summer period in 2024. Tourist taxi owner’s federation has urged the State Government to withdraw it’s recent order revising life tax for maxi cab vehicles. They say that the rates were very high and unfair to older vehicles. Madhavaram police along with fire and rescue personnel are searching for a 19-year-old boy who went missing in the Buckingham canal on Friday. Residents of TNUHDB tenements in Perumbakkam demands a permanent solution for waterlogging during rains. Commissioner for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department to visit Gobichettipalayam GH and hold inquiry with two Dalit youths who were beaten by members of a community. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami is participating in a meeting with AIADMK booth committee members in Salem on Saturday.

