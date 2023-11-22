Noon meal centres in three government schools in Pudukottai bag ISO certification. File
Cauvery Regulation Committee to meet tomorrow. T.N. has, even now realised around 7 tmc ft, two mc ft more than the stipulated (5.17 tmc ft) for 23 days of November
Noon meal centres in three government schools in Pudukottai bag ISO certification.
The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has ruled that the 50% of the tariff for the Raigarh-Pugalur-Thrissur High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission corridor would be included in the national component and 50% would be borne by the Southern beneficiaries, including Tangedco. Earlier it was 30-70%. Tamil Nadu had sought for 100% to be considered under national component.
Residents urge Highways Department to speed up works to construct subway at Veppampattu and ROB at Sevvapet.
Maduravoyal Police arrested a history sheeter who was absconding for three years.
VCK criticises rise in violence against SC/ST in T.N.
School education department to come out with emotional well being curriculum to educate government school students about mental health
Masilamani Street struggles with inundation after every spell of rain.
Anna University to announce new Vocational courses.
