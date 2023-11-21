November 21, 2023 10:11 am | Updated 10:11 am IST

Farmers to stage demonstration in districts condemning the booking of a false case against a section of farmers in Tiruvannamalai and their arrest for opposing acquisition of lands by the SIPCOT Protest in Cuddalore against detention of farmers in Tiruvannamalai against land acquisition for SIPCOT. The economic offences wing in Coimbatore receives more complaints against Universal Trading Solutions in multi-crore Ponzi scam. Municipal administration Minister K.N. Nehru to inaugurate Salem book fair on Tuesday evening. Secret ballot to be taken up by railway employees to decide on strike, in Madurai. Senate meeting at Madurai Kamaraj University. Pondy LG holds meeting to review multi-purpose tourism zone. Land acquisition for projects being undertaken by the NHAI in the State will soon switch over to using the new Bhoomi Rashi portal. This new system is supposed to help speed up and simplify the payment process to land owners. Tangedco has readied an app for its thousands of pensioners to renew their life certificate without visiting the head office. Prison Department plans to deploy drones for surveillance purposes Teachers in new model schools in various districts are demanding to be regularised as other government school teacher posts are only filled on temp basis. Following a series of protests by residents, GCC agrees to convert a garbage dumping ground in Otteri into a modern playground.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT