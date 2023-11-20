November 20, 2023 09:13 am | Updated 09:14 am IST

Various weather systems in Bay of Bengal will influence fairly widespread rains over the State till the weekend. Many coastal and interior districts may experience heavy or very heavy rains this week A woman working with the Adi Dravidar Welfare department in Sivaganga held by DCB police on charges of misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2 crore intended for boys hostel since 2017 Union Finance minister to open ASI photo exhibition in Madurai Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru to lay foundation stone for an aviary on the banks of the Cauvery River near Ayyalamman bathing ghat in Tiruchi. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requests Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to consider a plea from Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council to build a bypass around the Brihadiswarar Temple to avert possible damage to the temple structure. Combing operations to intensify drive to check transportation of inflammable articles in trains underway in Tiruchi Division consequent to a couple of fire accidents onboard trains in other divisions VCK executive Committee meeting today The Forest Department to increase the number of staff for night patrols in Coimbatore Forest Division. Municipal administration Minister K.N. Nehru is participating in the cooperative week celebration in Salem and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries on Monday. Pondy Lt.Governor, Chief Minister to participate in Viksit Yatra

