November 15, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Rains over the State to reduce gradually as the weather system is expected to intensify and move further up. Heavy rainspell expected to be concentrated in southern belt on November 16 HC Madurai Bench to hear petitions filed by Rajiv Gandhi assasination case ex-convicts Robert Payas and Jeyakumar seeking to be reunited with their families in The Netherlands and Chennai respectively. Currently, they are lodged in Tiruchi Special Camp Chief Minister Stalin to inaugurate, through video conference from Chennai, the Government Dental College in Pudukottai Young male leopard found dead on Bathalapalli Main Road near Pernambet town in Vellore. Forest officials were investigating the cause of the death of the animal DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to flag off Youth wing cadres bike rally at Kanniyakumari Academic council meeting to be held in MKU.

