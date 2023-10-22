- Fishermen venture into sea after six days of strike in Rameswaram.
- Tiruppur Corporation seals an Aavin outlet after a video of the shop keeper behaving in an abusive manner with a woman, who was sitting in front of the shop.
- DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend the workshop for booth committee members of DMK’s north zone covering eight districts in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.
- Two sisters were hit by a train while trying to cross the track at Jolarpet railway station near Tirupatur on Sunday.
- Five committees comprising officials from different departments constituted in Perambalur district to inspect cracker manufacturing units, permanent and temporary cracker shops to ensure adherence to safety guidelines.
- After 10 days of ban, visitors to be allowed in Kumbakarai falls in Theni district as water flow receded.
