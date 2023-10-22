October 22, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

Fishermen venture into sea after six days of strike in Rameswaram. Tiruppur Corporation seals an Aavin outlet after a video of the shop keeper behaving in an abusive manner with a woman, who was sitting in front of the shop. DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend the workshop for booth committee members of DMK’s north zone covering eight districts in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. Two sisters were hit by a train while trying to cross the track at Jolarpet railway station near Tirupatur on Sunday. Five committees comprising officials from different departments constituted in Perambalur district to inspect cracker manufacturing units, permanent and temporary cracker shops to ensure adherence to safety guidelines. After 10 days of ban, visitors to be allowed in Kumbakarai falls in Theni district as water flow receded.

