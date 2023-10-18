October 18, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

Leo show timings | Tamil Nadu Government sticks to its stand of allowing shows only from 9 am. Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami to participate in public meeting in Sankarankovil tonight. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition pertaining to the Ambasamudram custodial torture case. CMDA awaits approval of nearly 200 buildings to be deemed as heritage including Theosophical society. Chennai Metrowater plans events in public places like street plays as part of its rainwater harvesting awareness campaign. Random survey of RWH structures in multi storied structures is being done. Good SW monsoon has improved groundwater level in Chennai except for few zones. A 24-year-old cook falls down from the first of the catering centre and dies in Ponneri. Even several years after the launch of the system, commuters continue to face problems to make calls on their mobiles during their travel in Chennai Metro Rail trains.

