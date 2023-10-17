October 17, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Farmers seeks relaxation of ceiling on moisture content for kuruvai paddy procured at DPCs in view of moderate showers in delta. Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala to inaugurate a conclave in Chennai on mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance. Chief secretary inspects ongoing channel works in Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam carried out by WRD. Ahead of the monsoon, Chennai Metro Rail has chalked out a detailed plan to ensure that the water accumulated within the site areas don’t flood the surface areas, adding to the waterlogging. Greater Chennai City Police has deployed armed constables for beat patrolling so as to give deterrant effect against criminals. The residents of Mappedu complain about poor roads in Ganesh Nagar, as even a small rain causes water stagnation of roads.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.