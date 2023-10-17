- Farmers seeks relaxation of ceiling on moisture content for kuruvai paddy procured at DPCs in view of moderate showers in delta.
- Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala to inaugurate a conclave in Chennai on mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance.
- Chief secretary inspects ongoing channel works in Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam carried out by WRD.
- Ahead of the monsoon, Chennai Metro Rail has chalked out a detailed plan to ensure that the water accumulated within the site areas don’t flood the surface areas, adding to the waterlogging.
- Greater Chennai City Police has deployed armed constables for beat patrolling so as to give deterrant effect against criminals.
- The residents of Mappedu complain about poor roads in Ganesh Nagar, as even a small rain causes water stagnation of roads.
