  1. Farmers seeks relaxation of ceiling on moisture content for kuruvai paddy procured at DPCs in view of moderate showers in delta.
  2. Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala to inaugurate a conclave in Chennai on mainstreaming climate change into international fisheries governance.  
  3. Chief secretary inspects ongoing channel works in Gerugambakkam and Kolapakkam carried out by WRD.  
  4. Ahead of the monsoon, Chennai Metro Rail has chalked out a detailed plan to ensure that the water accumulated within the site areas don’t flood the surface areas, adding to the waterlogging. 
  5. Greater Chennai City Police has deployed armed constables for beat patrolling so as to give deterrant effect against criminals.
  6. The residents of Mappedu complain about poor roads in Ganesh Nagar, as even a small rain causes water stagnation of roads.