October 16, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Members of Cauvery urimai meetpu kuzhu to stage a demonstration in Tiruchi condemning the Karnataka government for not releasing adequate quantity of water in Cauvery river. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition on AIIMS in Madurai. MDMK headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko to lead agitation against Union government pressing issues in MGNREGS and cauvery water sharing in Tiruchi. Reservation in proportion to the population of castes is one of the key demands of Caste Census protagonists. But, even 53 years ago, A.N. Sattanathan, who headed the first Backward Classes Commission, had strongly argued against proportional representation. Work is in progress to demarcate boundary of Buckingham canal as part of its restoration project. WRD plans to develop the canal as floodwater carrier in the first phase. Chennai Corporation completes flood mitigation work in Central Business District of George Town restoring old arch drains and building new drains. A hotel employee taking a new car of a guest to park dashed into the median on Kasturi Ranga road completely damaging the car. However the driver escapes unhurt. Palluyir Trust has partnered with Chennai Corporation to introduce nature-based learning for school students through classes in public spaces and parks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT