October 15, 2023 10:16 am | Updated 10:16 am IST

27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam along with five boats held by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing near katchatheevu in the early hours of Sunday. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate a statue of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Anna University campus in Chennai, on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary today. In the wake of resumption of passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, traders demand to scale up infrastructure at Nagapattinam port to handle containers. Works of AI-based early warning system nearing completion in Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore. Railways to introduce Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains for the first time from Tiruchi to Palakkad and from Tiruchi to Velankanni from November. 250 words. MNREGA workers in Virudhunagar district have not got wages for nine weeks; MP writes to Union Finance Minister. Tamil Iyakkam, Vellore completes five years; celebrations in Chennai today. Vandalur zoo workers to protest against working conditions, contractual jobs.. UGC soon to make it mandatory for colleges and universities to list their prospectus, break up of fee details and information about faculty. Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand stood at 19,045 MW in the first half of 2023-24.

