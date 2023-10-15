- 27 fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam along with five boats held by Sri Lankan Navy personnel while they were fishing near katchatheevu in the early hours of Sunday.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to inaugurate a statue of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam in Anna University campus in Chennai, on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary today.
- In the wake of resumption of passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka, traders demand to scale up infrastructure at Nagapattinam port to handle containers.
- Works of AI-based early warning system nearing completion in Madukkarai forest range in Coimbatore.
- Railways to introduce Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains for the first time from Tiruchi to Palakkad and from Tiruchi to Velankanni from November. 250 words.
- MNREGA workers in Virudhunagar district have not got wages for nine weeks; MP writes to Union Finance Minister.
- Tamil Iyakkam, Vellore completes five years; celebrations in Chennai today.
- Vandalur zoo workers to protest against working conditions, contractual jobs..
- UGC soon to make it mandatory for colleges and universities to list their prospectus, break up of fee details and information about faculty.
- Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand stood at 19,045 MW in the first half of 2023-24.
