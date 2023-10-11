October 11, 2023 09:23 am | Updated 09:23 am IST

A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Coimbatore. Tamil Nadu Power Loom Federation demands higher wages for sarees and dhotis produced for the free distribution scheme. NIA conducts search in a house in Madurai. The search is said to be related to a bomb blast in UP. Farmers associations’ and political parties to stage a bandh in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts against Karnataka Government for failing to release adequate quantity of water for irrigation. A cyclonic circulation over comorin area and wind instability would bring thunderstorms over interior and southern parts of TN this week. An update on weather. T.N. BJP to soon appoint constituency in-charge for all the 39 parliamentary constituencies. Party sources say there will be special focus on nine constituencies as part of the 143 constituencies give special attention nationwide. The Central Crime Branch arrested a couple who cheated several after receiving money on the pretext of leasing apartments. It’s been two years since trenches were made to construct a storm water drain on the service lane at Chrompet off GST road. However there seems to be no end in sight to the project with the highways department waiting for shifting of a transformer at the location. Residents say that the trenches need to be closed and SWD constructed asap to prevent flooding in the area - GCC workshop for persons with disability ahead of monsoon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT