October 10, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan seeking possession of the Golden Armour for Thevar Jayanthi. Fishermen have urged the Centre to include them in the list of scheduled Tribes. This, they say, is necessary for traditional fishermen to get full benefits of various government schemes. World Mental Health Day: Persons who improved with treatment recount their journey. Nurses recruited through Medical Services Recruitment Board stage protest demanding regularisation. Chennai Corporation to complete 100% work on desilting of important canals such as Mambalam canal this week. The denial of land by RBI for the fourth line project between Egmore and Beach would make the MRTS a single between Fort and Beach.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT