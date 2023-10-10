- HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan seeking possession of the Golden Armour for Thevar Jayanthi.
- Fishermen have urged the Centre to include them in the list of scheduled Tribes. This, they say, is necessary for traditional fishermen to get full benefits of various government schemes.
- World Mental Health Day: Persons who improved with treatment recount their journey.
- Nurses recruited through Medical Services Recruitment Board stage protest demanding regularisation.
- Chennai Corporation to complete 100% work on desilting of important canals such as Mambalam canal this week.
- The denial of land by RBI for the fourth line project between Egmore and Beach would make the MRTS a single between Fort and Beach.
