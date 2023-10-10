Top developments from Tamil Nadu today
Here are the top news to watch out from Tamil Nadu today, October 10, 2023
October 10, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST
HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan seeking possession of the Golden Armour for Thevar Jayanthi.
-
-
Fishermen have urged the Centre to include them in the list of scheduled Tribes. This, they say, is necessary for traditional fishermen to get full benefits of various government schemes.
-
World Mental Health Day: Persons who improved with treatment recount their journey.
-
Nurses recruited through Medical Services Recruitment Board stage protest demanding regularisation.
-
Chennai Corporation to complete 100% work on desilting of important canals such as Mambalam canal this week.
-
The denial of land by RBI for the fourth line project between Egmore and Beach would make the MRTS a single between Fort and Beach.
