  1. HC Madurai Bench to hear the petition filed by AIADMK Treasurer Dindigul C. Sreenivasan seeking possession of the Golden Armour for Thevar Jayanthi.
  2. Fishermen have urged the Centre to include them in the list of scheduled Tribes. This, they say, is necessary for traditional fishermen to get full benefits of various government schemes.
  3. World Mental Health Day: Persons who improved with treatment recount their journey.
  4. Nurses recruited through Medical Services Recruitment Board stage protest demanding regularisation.
  5. Chennai Corporation to complete 100% work on desilting of important canals such as Mambalam canal this week. 
  6. The denial of land by RBI for the fourth line project between Egmore and Beach would make the MRTS a single between Fort and Beach.