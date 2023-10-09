October 09, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to move a resolution in the Assembly today, which would urge the Union government to direct the Karnataka government to release water to T.N., as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority. T.N. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is set to present the Demands for Further Grants (First) for 2023-2024 in the Assembly today. Assembly set to adopt condolence resolutions over the passing of agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan, former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, former T.N. CS P. Sabanayagam. Minister Senthilbalaji has been admitted to Government Stanly Hospital following a complain of frozen leg. With Nagapattinam- Kankesanthurai ferry service set for launch, train travellers associations urge the Railways to introduce new services from Nagapattinam to southern and western destinations to cater to tourists. Chennai Corporation likely to launch new services for grievance redressal today. Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association to hold dharna in TVMCH premises demanding action against Madurai CHO who allegedly assaulted a doctor. Forest Department, following a survey, rules out presence of leopard at thickets in Kallipalayam area along Palladam Dharapuram stretch in Tiruppur district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT