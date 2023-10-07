October 07, 2023 09:12 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

Robotics and AI solutions to be implemented to prevent contamination of sewage in storm water drains and prevent death of manual labourers in Chennai. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala to visit coastal areas of Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam districts - GCC to improve biodiversity in waterbodies. Kadappa lake in Manali to be the first to be implemented. The State Government recently classified several roads as State Highways, Major district roads and other district roads. The classification will help improve the quality of the riding surface on these roads. 186 km of roads are now classified as SH, 18 km as MDR and 1293 as ODR. Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd instituted CSR initiative - ‘Ungal Kuzhandhaiyum Aagalam Engineer’ for children of construction workers. Neighbours of pumping station in Zone 7 in Ambattur complain of foul smell again. The city police has made an elaborate bandobust arrangements for the Cricket match. Chennai Metro Rail commuters have been facing difficulties as they can’t pay for parking using the national common mobility cards. The eviction drive at Kambar Nagar, Maduravoyal, would continue for second day along Cooum river.

